As tensions heat up in Libya with barely a glimmer of hope for a ceasefire, let alone a lasting peace built on a national consensus, some have noted with a certain degree of shock that one of the primary antagonists in the Libyan civil war is not even Libyan, but is, in fact, the full economic might of the United Arab Emirates bearing down on its fellow Arab League member.

The diminutive Arab oil monarchy has been wreaking havoc for years in Libya, a country almost 3,000 kilometres away, and in a manner that has been so destructive as to cause the head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, Fayez al Sarraj, to condemn the UAE’s meddling in his country’s affairs.

But what reason does the UAE have to meddle in a civil war thousands of kilometres away? And why does Abu Dhabi believe that it has skin in the game?

The short answer to that is that no one fears a democratic and free Libya more than the Emiratis.

The Arab Spring effect

If one looks at the world map, it is easy to see why Sarraj would say that the UAE has “no right” to intervene in his country’s affairs. After all, Libya and the UAE share no common borders and the Emirates already have their own significant oil stocks and a thriving economy, making them one of the wealthiest countries in the world and with no particular need for Libya’s vast oil wealth.

However, this goes far beyond the usual narratives of colonial exploitation, expansionism, and imperialism that can be applied to major global powers like the United States, Russia, or China.

For the UAE, this is an ideological conflict, one which pits the Middle Eastern ancien régime of military dictatorships and oil monarchies against the swelling desire of Arab polities to live a dignified life under civilian governments they choose.

In other words, such thinking is anathema to the ruling monarchs of the Arabian Gulf, and no other country has taken to the counterrevolutionary fight with as much gusto as the UAE.

The most recent, often violent, expression of this popular desire for freedom came about in the Arab Spring that shook the region in 2011 and was the first real threat to the old guard’s grip on power. Their reaction was to respond with overwhelming brutality and state-sponsored terror, crushing the people’s will in Egypt by way of a UAE and Saudi-backed coup, creating a proxy war in Yemen between Arab powers and Iran, instigating the mass slaughter and displacement of the people of Syria, and triggering the internecine strife that has racked Libya since the overthrow of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Indeed, the only country able to avert total disaster against its democratic process has been Tunisia which recently conducted free and fair elections.

Despite the Arab Spring’s “failure” to bring about freedom across most of the lands that felt its effects, the fact that it happened at all served as an early warning system to the region’s monarchs and dictators.