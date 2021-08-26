At least 20 Palestinian protesters have been wounded after the Israeli army fired on them near the security fence in besieged Gaza, medical sources and witnesses said, but the protest was more muted than a weekend demonstration that left dozens wounded.

Paramedics transported demonstrators who were wounded by live bullets and suffocated by tear gas canisters during a protest march on Wednesday called by the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian political groups.

The protest were called to reject the Israeli siege, and call for the reconstruction of Gaza after the recent 11-day Israeli aggression in May, which Palestinian armed factions name "The Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem".

"The popular activities will continue until the siege imposed on Gaza is lifted," Muhammad al Hindi, a leading figure of the Islamic Jihad group, said in a speech at the protest.

Crippling blockade

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions in Gaza announced they have sent a message through Egypt to Israel on the latest escalation.

More than two million Palestinians are living in blockaded Gaza.