On September 17, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States unveiled AUKUS - a security pact which will help Australia build up to a dozen nuclear attack submarines in the coming two decades.

The geopolitical reverberations of this trilateral deal, which aims to counter a rising China, are yet to be realised. Nonetheless, Indo-Pacific countries are on the frontlines and thus likely to feel the most heat as AUKUS increases tensions between these three English-speaking countries and Beijing.

Chinese officials quickly denounced this nuclear-submarine deal, accusing Canberra, London, and Washington of a “cold-war mentality”. To counter AUKUS’s emphasis on militarism, China will use its financial and economic clout to assert and expand its influence in numerous regions, including the Middle East.

Iran’s acceptance into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full-fledged member, which occurred shortly after the unveiling of AUKUS, was a significant development that will undermine US efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic as much as possible.

China will also continue working to gain more and more influence in the Arab Gulf sheikdoms too. Interestingly, China was determined to avoid allowing Iran’s new position in the SCO to lead to any perceptions of Beijing taking Tehran’s side in regional rivalries. That Beijing brought Saudi Arabia into the SCO as a “dialogue partner” underscored the type of balance that shapes Chinese foreign policy in the Gulf.

Indeed, the growing economic relationships between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and China have given the former reason to engage in ‘fence-sitting’ amid Washington and Beijing’s new “Cold War”.

The view of China as an enemy is not popular in the Middle East, where practically all the governments have spent decades investing heavily in stronger relations with Beijing. At times, countries in the region have taken China’s side on issues that pit Beijing and Washington against each other - the human rights situation in Xinjiang being a salient example. Within this context, it is safe to assume that AUKUS will find few, if any, enthusiastic supporters among governments in the Middle East.

Leaders in Gulf states are working to devise careful strategies for dealing with new geopolitical realities created by Washington and Beijing’s new “Cold War”.

With all GCC members dependent on the US as their ultimate security guarantor but also increasingly reliant on China for oil/gas exports, the stakes are high for these six Arabian countries.

Issues such as the role of Chinese tech companies in the Gulf sub-region are likely to put greater pressure on GCC states to ‘pick a side’ as tensions between the US and China heat up against the backdrop of AUKUS’s unveiling and Iran’s entry into the SCO.

Less Trust in US-GCC Relations