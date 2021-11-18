Astronomers discovered 469219 Kamo'oalewa, a small rock orbiting the Sun, in April 2016. Now they believe that instead of being a meteor, it may have been a broken off piece of the Moon.

According to a study published in the journal Nature on November 11, 2021, the rock, which is about 41 metres in diameter, gives off a spectrum close to the Moon’s: “This spectrum is indicative of a silicate-based composition, but with reddening beyond what is typically seen amongst asteroids in the inner solar system. We compare the spectrum to those of several material analogs and conclude that the best match is with lunar-like silicates.”

Based on this finding, the authors of the study write “This interpretation implies extensive space weathering and raises the prospect that Kamo’oalewa could comprise lunar material.”

According to a statement by the authors, “Kamo’oalewa was discovered by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in 2016, and the name – found in a Hawaiian creation chant – alludes to an offspring that travels on its own.”

Kamo’oalewa is classified as a quasi-satellite – “a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the Sun but remain relatively close to Earth. Little is known about these objects because they are faint and difficult to observe,” the authors say in the news release.

Miriam Kramer for Axioswrites “Originally, scientists thought Kamo'oalewa, which was discovered in 2016, was an asteroid captured by Earth's gravity at some point in the past, but this new data suggests otherwise.”

Because of its orbit, Kamo’oalewa can be observed from Earth “for a few weeks every April.” And because its size is relatively small, it can “only be seen with one of the largest telescopes on Earth.”

A team of astronomers led by UArizona planetary sciences graduate student Ben Sharkey used the UArizona-managed Large Binocular Telescope on Mount Graham in southern Arizona and found that its “pattern of reflected light, called a spectrum, matches lunar rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions, suggesting it originated from the Moon,” the news release explains.

“My first reaction to the observations in 2019 was that I probably had made a mistake,” Ben Sharkey, the study’s lead author, tells the New York Times.

Kamo'oalewa was expected to be composed of minerals typically found on asteroids. But additional observations this spring made it clear that “the data didn’t care what we thought,” Sharkey says. Kamo'oalewa really did resemble an extremely small version of the moon. Upon making that discovery, he says, “I was both excited and confused.”

"I looked through every near-Earth asteroid spectrum we had access to, and nothing matched," says Sharkey, in the news release.