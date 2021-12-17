Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth has said.

Mighty Earth's announcement on Thursday comes after its investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig, and Minerva and deforestation.

Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky, and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands.

Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.

It has also accused meat processing firms of not delivering on promises to end deforestation in their supply chains.

Carrefour withdrew Jack Link's brand beef jerky, a pledge also made by Belgian supermarket Delhaize, and Auchan of France similarly said it would be removing beef jerky products linked to JBS.

Mighty Earth said other chains including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Princes in Britain were taking similar initiatives.

Murky indirect suppliers

Brazil's top beef exporters defended their environmental records.

JBS, the world's biggest meat company, said it had "no tolerance" for illegal deforestation and had "proactively blocked" more than 14,000 suppliers to date.