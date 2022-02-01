Several independent news outlets in Russia has said they had been ordered to delete content related to corruption investigations by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that probed lavish lifestyles among Kremlin elites.

The move is the latest against Russia's embattled media scene, where liberal editors and journalists have complained of mounting state pressure.

Prominent television network Dozhd and news website Meduza were among those to report they had been warned by the state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, to delete reports or face being blocked.

The outlets said Russia’s state internet regulator Roskomnadzor's requests related to Navalny investigations into alleged graft perpetrated by Russian elites including President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's team last January released an investigation into an opulent Black Sea property they claimed Russian oligarchs built for Putin.

The film has garnered more than 120 million views since its release.

Most media outlets said they had been obliged to comply and delete the content in question.

Roskomnadzor did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Navalny added to Russia's 'terrorists and extremists' list

Fighting "censorship" in Russia