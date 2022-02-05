The first US troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe and Germany amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border have arrived in Germany.

"Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Wiesbaden today," a spokesperson for the US military's European Command said on Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that they would establish a headquarters in Germany to support 1,700 paratroopers meant to deploy to Poland.

"These are the first of 2,000 soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our NATO allies," the statement said.

