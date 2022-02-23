A Turkish sailor was injured in international waters in the Aegean Sea when Greek forces opened fire on two fishing boats.

A crew member on one of the two Turkish vessels was slightly injured in the leg while fishing between the Greek island of Chios (Sakiz) and the Karaburun district of Izmir province in western Türkiye on Tuesday night, Türkiye's Coast Guard Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

The injured sailor was taken to a hospital in the Cesme district of Izmir, it added.

"Firing on defenseless fishermen by Greek elements is unacceptable, it is a crime against humanity," it stressed.

Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the “disproportionate” use of force against Turkish fishermen.

It also handed a protest note to Greek Embassy counselor in Ankara.

