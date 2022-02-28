Airlines are bracing for a potentially lengthy sanctions war after the EU banned Russian airlines and Moscow retaliated by closing its airspace to 36 countries.

Dozens of flights were cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares.

The rerouting meant Kazakhstan's airspace saw a tripling of flights to more than 450.

On Monday, the Kremlin vowed that it would take reciprocal measures to counter Western sanctions against Russia's aviation industry.

In a statement the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) said: "In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of European states on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction on flights of air carriers of 36 states has been introduced," the agency said in a statement.

The tit-for-tat move is to affect carriers of Albania, Austria, Anguilla, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, the Greek-administered Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czechia, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Flights from these countries and regions will only be allowed to enter Russian airspace with a special permit issued by Rosaviation or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As part of a sanctions package, the EU on Sunday banned Russian aircraft from landing, taking off, or flying over the territory of the EU.

The move also barred companies in the bloc from selling civilian aircraft and spare parts to Russia.

Shares in European airlines and airport operators were down 3-6 percent in early trade, while Finnish national carrier Finnair cut its guidance with its shares down 21 percent in afternoon trade.