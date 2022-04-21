Around 20 years ago, a group of Stanford scientists noticed signs of what could mean life beyond Earth: a double ridge formation on the surface of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, with the same gravity-scaled geometry landform in Northwest Greenland ice sheet.

It means, under the thick icy shell with a thickness between 20 to 30 km, there might be pockets of water that are habitable – for possibly aliens, but more likely for less exciting creatures, microbes.

The new findings also means that if ever humans were to colonise a new planet, they could be looking at Europa instead of Elon Musk’s destination, Mars.

In a study published in Nature Communications this week to sum up their two-decade-long research, the scientists revealed that Europa might have twice as much water as Earth, where scientists believe life first emerged as marine microbes.

The scientists questioned if the double ridges on Europa formed in the same way it formed in Greenland, after fracture of ice around water that refreezes inside the ice sheet.

"In Greenland, this double ridge formed in a place where water from surface lakes and streams frequently drains into the near-surface and refreezes," said lead study author Riley Culberg, a doctoral student in electrical engineering at Stanford.

"One way that similar shallow water pockets could form on Europa might be through water from the subsurface ocean being forced up into the ice shell through fractures—and that would suggest there could be a reasonable amount of exchange happening inside of the ice shell."