President Vladimir Putin has said that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin's February 24 order of a "special military operation" in Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia and the Russian elite, steps the Kremlin chief casts as a declaration of economic war.

The West's sanctions, Putin said on Thursday, were fomenting a global crisis that would whiplash against the European Union and trigger famine for some of the world's poorest countries.

"The blame for this lies entirely with the elites of Western countries who are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world to maintain their global dominance," Putin said at a televised government meeting on the economy.

READ MORE: Countries vow to secure food security as Ukraine conflict disrupts supplies

Record wheat harvest, strong rouble

Still, Putin said, Russia was coping with the pressure.

"Russia is confidently coping with external challenges thanks to both the responsible macroeconomic policies of recent years and systemic decisions to strengthen economic sovereignty, technological and food security."