WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly blast targets fish market in Yemen
At least four people were killed and dozens others wounded after an explosive device placed in a garbage bin went off in a public market in northern Aden city.
Deadly blast targets fish market in Yemen
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. / Reuters Archive
May 26, 2022

At least four people have been killed and more than 30 injured at a Yemen fish market after an explosive device planted in a trash can detonated, police in the port city of Aden have said.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter on Thursday that its trauma hospital in Aden received 50 wounded patients, five of whom had died while six were seriously injured.

The police statement said that several suspects had been detained for questioning, but gave no further details.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

Aden is the interim home of the internationally recognised government, which is part of a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia that intervened in Yemen after the Houthi rebels ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

READ MORE: Houthi rebels mull extending UN-brokered truce in Yemen

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House