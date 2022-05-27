WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran seizes two Greek ships in tit-for-tat move
Iranian authorities had warned of 'punitive action' after Iranian tanker was seized in Greece.
Iran seizes two Greek ships in tit-for-tat move
[File photo] Iran in a statement accused Greece of an “act of piracy” and a “violation of international standards.” / Reuters
May 27, 2022

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf allegedly for committing “violations.”

According to reports, Greek oil tankers Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon have been moved to Iranian waters a few miles off the Persian Gulf coast.

It came shortly after a news agency close to Iran’s top security agency on Friday said “punitive action” will be taken against Greece for seizing an Iranian oil tanker.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the tanker had been seized by the Greek government and its oil cargo transferred to the Americans “in violation of international shipping and maritime protocols.”

The tanker was reportedly seized nearly seven weeks ago in Greece on the orders of the US Department of Justice as they thought the vessel, operated by Russia, was covered by sanctions on Russian assets.

Later, it was reported that the vessel was held for technical defects, but authorities in Greece claimed the vessel was smuggling Iranian crude in breach of international sanctions.

READ MORE:US 'seizes' Iranian oil cargo in Greek waters

Recommended

US pressure

It has led to heightened tensions between Tehran and Athens, with Iran’s Foreign Ministry demanding the release of the ship and oil, accusing the Greek government of succumbing to US pressure.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires, who represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the seizure of the oil tanker in Greek territorial waters.

In a statement, the ministry said it conveyed its protest over “continued violation of international laws and maritime conventions regarding free navigation and trade by the US administration.”

On Wednesday, the ministry had summoned the Greek charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest what it termed an “unacceptable” surrender to “illegal” US pressure.

The same day, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization also issued a statement, describing the move as an “act of piracy” and a “violation of international standards.”

It said the tanker was held by the Greek government on the country’s coast, and the cargo on board the vessel was “seized through a court order” and “in coordination” with the US government.

Iran has often accused the US government of seizing its oil tankers in international waters. The navies of the two countries have also had close confrontations in the Persian Gulf close to Iran’s territorial waters.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'