Türkiye has called on the members of the landmark deal that unblocks grain exports through the Black Sea to respect the pact, saying "a failure here would work against all of us."

"We expect everyone to take ownership of their signatures and act in accordance with their responsibilities," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an exclusive interview with Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT on Monday, calling on the parties involved in the deal to respect and implement the pact.

Erdogan said Russia's weekend attack on Ukraine's port of Odessa "saddens" Türkiye, saying "a failure here would work against all of us."

"With this agreement, the effects of the global food crisis, which is reaching serious dimensions, will begin to ease," he added.

Last week, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume grain exports through the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

Under the deal, a joint coordination centre in Istanbul will carry out inspections at the entrances and exits of the harbours and ensure the safety of the routes.

Erdogan on Monday reiterated that Türkiye remains determined to forge ahead with its diplomatic efforts to ensure ceasefire and peacekeeping between Russia and Ukraine.

No comproise on terrorism

Türkiye will not compromise on the issue of terrorism, Erdogan said, reiterating that Ankara expects "concrete steps" from NATO and hopes Sweden and Finland would end supporting terror groups such as PKK, PYD/YPG and FETO.

"Concession from Türkiye should not be expected on Sweden, Finland's NATO bids unless Ankara's security concerns are met," he added.

"PKK, YPG/PYD and FETO will not be supported. This is our red line. Nobody should expect us to make compromises about that," Erdogan said.