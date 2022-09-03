A pilot who had threatened to crash his small plane into a Walmart store in the US state of Mississippi has landed in a farm field and been taken into custody.

The twin-engine Beechcraft plane, which had circled erratically over the city of Tupelo and a nearby area for hours, landed around 11:25 am Eastern time, Connie Strickland, a dispatcher with the Benton County sheriff's office, told the AFP news agency on Saturday.

The pilot, identified by Tupelo police chief John Quaka as Corey Wayne Patterson of nearby Shannon, will be charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats, US broadcaster CNN reported.

Quaka said additional federal charges were likely.

The motive behind the bizarre theft remained unclear.

Quaka said Patterson had worked for 10 years for Tupelo Aviation –– where his job included fuelling aircraft –– and had some flight instruction but did not appear to be a licensed pilot.

The pilot had called a 911 emergency operator in Tupelo around 5:00 am, "threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main," an earlier police statement said.

The sprawling department store and a neighbouring gas station were evacuated, and people were warned to stay away.

Persuaded to land