Half a decade since Daesh terrorists were defeated in Iraq by an international US-led coalition, little has been done to remedy the fundamental problems that led to the rise of the terror outfit. Rather than viewing post-war redevelopment and rehabilitation as an area of national priority, and expending efforts to reintegrate areas of Iraq once under Daesh’s rule, the Shia-dominated Iraqi government has instead opted to implement a sectarian policy and ostracise millions of Sunni Arabs by denying them formal identity papers and access to what little government services are on the table.

Daesh’s rapid advance and capture of a third of Iraqi territory in 2014 was a cautionary tale of what can happen if Baghdad continues its sectarian policies. And if the current situation is not remedied soon, it could spell the beginning of yet another violent chapter in Iraq’s ongoing tragedy.

Millions denied identity documents

While the Iraqi government has expended significant efforts by courting international donors to make post-war Mosul seem like a success story, the reality is starkly different – particularly for other predominantly Sunni Arab areas.

Baghdad has ensured that the press has ready access to areas such as Mosul’s historical sites, showcasing some of the country’s millennia-old contributions to human civilisation. The authorities are attempting to portray the area as pacified and open for business, with tourists encouraged to visit.

While boosting tourism to these areas is undoubtedly a positive step and indeed should be praised, Iraq’s investments are limited to these high-profile locales that attract media attention, even as cities such as Ramadi remain mostly ignored even after it was deemed among the most destroyed cities on the planet.

Increasing tourism also pales in significance to the plight of millions of Iraqis – mainly Sunni Arabs – who were either displaced during the fighting in 2013-2017 or else forced into prison camps as so-called “Daesh families”. Although Baghdad announced it would close down the camps for the internally displaced people (IDP) in 2019, they have remained open informally, holding a staggering 1.2 million destitute Iraqis who could not go back to their devastated homes, destroyed by the heavy weapons used by the Iraqi security forces against Daesh. In other cases, such as Jurf al Sakhr, towns were depopulated of Sunnis and repopulated with Shia families, raising concerns of systematic eviction of a targeted population.

Now, a new report by seven NGOs released on Monday shows that many of these millions of Iraqis continue to face harrowing conditions as they are denied their right to an identity. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), millions are still denied access to essential identification documents, and “those still lacking crucial forms of ID are at continued risk of exclusion from key public services, including access to healthcare and education”.

A lack of essential identity papers also means that, despite claims of democracy, the Iraqi authorities have effectively carved out a million potential voters they consider to be undesirables, further cementing the case that the political system predominated by Shia lawmakers is pursuing a sectarian policy.