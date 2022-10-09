United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the UN Security Council to urgently consider Haiti's request for deployment of an international specialised armed force to address its humanitarian crisis, a UN spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, which is facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralysed the country," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.

Haiti has ground to a halt since a coalition of gangs blocked the Varreux fuel terminal last month.

The lack of gas and diesel has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations.

It has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

