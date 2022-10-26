The United Nations says current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The UN climate office said on Wednesday that its latest estimate based on 193 national emissions targets would see temperatures rise to 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the end of the century.

That’s a full degree higher than the ambitious goal set in the Paris pact to limit warming by 1.5 C (2.7 F).

The report found that emissions will also increase by 10.6 percent by 2030 from 2010 levels, a slight decrease from the 13.7 percent estimates last year.

Scientists say emissions of planet-heating gases actually need to be cut by 45 percent by the end of the decade.

