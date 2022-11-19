Bulgaria has detained five people who are suspected of being accomplices to the Istiklal Avenue terror attack in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Three Moldavian nationals and two unspecified nationals will be kept in custody for 72 hours, state-run news agency BTA reported on Saturday, citing Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for the chief prosecutor.

The prosecutor will request the court to order their permanent detention after 72 hours, she added.

Mileva lauded Türkiye’s cooperation in the investigative process and said the suspects were mostly involved in logistical activities after the terror attack.

Suspects apprehended

Meanwhile, Istanbul police counter-terrorism teams apprehended eight more suspects linked to the deadly terror attack on November 13.