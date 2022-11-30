The Central African Republic is threatening to take reprisals after an unidentified aircraft that it says flew in from a neighbouring country in the middle of the night and bombed CAR troops and their Russian paramilitary allies, known as the Wagner Group.

The government says the plane targeted a military base and “dropped explosives on the town” of Bossangoa in the north before flying out of CAR in the morning.

Here are five things to know about the strike:

A middle-of-the-night raid

Authorities in CAR say an aircraft, which some news agencies are calling a low-flying fighter jet, flew in from a neighbouring country in the middle of the night and dropped explosives near a base stationing CAR troops and their Russian paramilitary allies, the Wagner Group.

Location of the airstrike

The exact location of the strike is being reported as the Cotenaf base in Bossangoa – a town some 200 miles, or approximately 322 km, north of capital Bangui – where witnesses told the Associated Press that both the base in the use of the Wagner Group and surrounding homes were hit by the bombing.

Shooting in the dark

After the strike, which some sources say happened around 5 or 6 am, while others dispute it to have taken place much earlier, between 2 and 3 am, the Wagner mercenaries responded with "unrestrained" firing aimed at the sky.