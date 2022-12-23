The weeklong Shariff Kabunsuan Festival, themed ‘one heritage, one culture, endless possibilities’, concluded earlier this week in Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Philippines.

This year marked the festival's third edition, aimed at honouring the Bangsamoro people’s “solidarity, creativity and resiliency”.

The celebration included highlights often seen at Philippine festivals, such as a street-dancing parade, bazaars, performances and fashion presentations.

“We must always remember that development is built on the foundation of peace and cooperation. It is an effort in which everyone must participate,” Chief Minister Ahod ‘Al Haj Murad’ Ebrahim said.

He further stated that the Bangsamoro would not exist without Shariff Kabunsuan’s arrival.

Cotabato City had seen more history than any other municipality in Mindanao. Shariff Kabunsuan, an Arab missionary from Johore, arrived on the banks of the Masla Pulangi, today known as the Rio Grande de Mindanao, in the 16th century, marking the beginning of the region’s history.