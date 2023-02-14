TÜRKİYE
More than 7 million children affected by Türkiye-Syria earthquakes: Unicef
UN agency says the total number of children living in the 10 Turkish provinces hit by the two earthquakes is 4.6 million while there are 2.5 million children living in the affected areas in Syria.
Given the catastrophic and ever-increasing, death toll, the Unicef said it was obvious that "many, many children" will have lost parents in the devastating earthquakes. / AFP
February 14, 2023

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and a major aftershock that devastated Türkiye and Syria last week, the United Nations said, voicing fear that "many thousands" more had died.

"In Türkiye, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

He spoke as rescue teams began winding down the search for survivors from the disastrous quake that has left more than 36,500 dead in the two countries.

"Unicef fears many thousands of children have been killed," Elder said, warning that "even without verified numbers, it is tragically clear that numbers will continue grow."

He said he feared the final toll would be "mind-boggling."

Given the catastrophic and ever-increasing, death toll, he said it was obvious that "many, many children will have lost parents in these devastating earthquakes."

"It will be a terrifying figure," he warned.

"Tens of thousands of families are exposed to the elements at a time of year when temperatures are bitingly cold, and snow and freezing rain are common," he said.

READ MORE:No time to give up: Miracle rescues continue 183 hours after Türkiye quakes

