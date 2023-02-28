Croatia captain Luka Modric has donated his 2022 World Cup match-worn jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"Hello to all my Turkish friends. I just want to send you a lot of strength and prayers in these difficult moments," national football team chief said in a video message on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Stay strong, we are all with you and we are praying for you."

Turkish Ambassador to Zagreb Yavuz Selim Kiran thanked Modric for his solidarity as all the proceeds from the sale of the number 10 jersey, worn in the 2022 World Cup opener against Morocco, are to go to disaster victims.

That match ended in a goalless draw.

Previously, Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had also donated their jerseys and gloves to quake victims.

Raising funds for earthquake victims

A Real Madrid regular since 2012, Modric won five UEFA Champions League, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Spanish La Liga titles and three UEFA Super Cups.