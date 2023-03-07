Al Shabab militants have staged an attack on a military base in a Somalian town recently recaptured from the armed group, killing several soldiers, according to army officials.

The militants stormed the base at Janay Abdale, located around 60 kilometres (40 miles) outside the port town of Kismayo, officials said on Tuesday.

The troubled Horn of Africa nation has witnessed a surge in attacks as government forces and allied militias wage a declared "all-out" war against the al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Somalian army officers said the militants used explosive-laden vehicles to mount an attack on the base before they were repelled.

"We have lost seven soldiers in the fighting," Mohamed Rashed, a local military commander, told AFP news agency by phone.

Another officer Sugow Abdi, who was among the troop reinforcements sent to the base, said several soldiers were killed in heavy combat.

"Fifteen soldiers who were wounded in the attack were taken to the hospital in Kismayo," he told AFP by phone.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.