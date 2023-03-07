WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several soldiers killed in Al Shabab attack on Somalia army base
Somalian army officers say the Al Qaeda-linked militants used explosive-laden vehicles to mount an attack on the base at Janay Abdale before they were repelled.
Several soldiers killed in Al Shabab attack on Somalia army base
Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets in Somalia. / Reuters
March 7, 2023

Al Shabab militants have staged an attack on a military base in a Somalian town recently recaptured from the armed group, killing several soldiers, according to army officials.

The militants stormed the base at Janay Abdale, located around 60 kilometres (40 miles) outside the port town of Kismayo, officials said on Tuesday.

The troubled Horn of Africa nation has witnessed a surge in attacks as government forces and allied militias wage a declared "all-out" war against the al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Somalian army officers said the militants used explosive-laden vehicles to mount an attack on the base before they were repelled.

"We have lost seven soldiers in the fighting," Mohamed Rashed, a local military commander, told AFP news agency by phone.

Another officer Sugow Abdi, who was among the troop reinforcements sent to the base, said several soldiers were killed in heavy combat.

"Fifteen soldiers who were wounded in the attack were taken to the hospital in Kismayo," he told AFP by phone.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recommended

Somalian forces wrested control of Janay Abdale from the militants in January as part of a ramped-up government offensive against the militants.

Al Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the central government for about 15 years.

In recent months, the army and local militias known as "Macawisley" have retaken chunks of territory in the central Galmudug and Hirshabelle states in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force.

Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to demonstrate the ability to strike back with lethal force against civilian and military targets.

In the deadliest Al Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Mogadishu in October.

Although forced out of Mogadishu and other main urban centres more than a decade ago, Al Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

READ MORE:Al Shabab attack on military camp kills soldiers in Somalia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane