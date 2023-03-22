Just months ago, all forms of cryptocurrency appeared to be going up in flames, with bitcoin plunging from almost $50,000 at the start of 2022, to less than $17,000 when 2023 rolled around.

Bitcoin has since soared more than 60 percent and closed its best week in four years on Sunday, all in an era of mass layoffs in the tech sector and widespread anxiety about stability in the US banking sector.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency has been here before, its 15-year history peppered with dramatic price increases and equally vertiginous drops. Fuelling the gains: interest rates.

But "as the economy heads towards a recession, the cryptoverse could look more attractive than equities,” wrote Edward Moya of Oanda in a research report.

“It appears the downside risks are greater for the S&P 500 than they are for Bitcoin.”

If an investor on January 1 put $100 into bitcoin and $100 in an S&P 500 index fund, the bitcoin investment would have returned $60, compared with a $2 return on the S&P bet.

Other factors are at play, too, from turmoil in the banking sector to enduring hopes — still unfulfilled — that bitcoin can achieve wide usage as a form of payment.

READ MORE: Crypto and tech entanglement: Why everyone wants a piece of it

Immune to risks in traditional finance?

It's also said that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank actually fuelled investments in bitcoin, indicating it may be immune to risks in traditional finance.

But Usman Ahmad, CEO of Zodia Markets told Reuters news agency that "it's rather narrow-minded to say that bitcoin is going to succeed because a bank failed."

Instead, he believes that the critical factor is "confidence in the banking system", which "has been damaged."

Driving bitcoin's gains have been its core user base of retail investors, analysts said.

Institutional investors such as pension funds, until now wary of the unstable and mostly unregulated bitcoin, are likely to remain sceptical of a long-lasting renaissance for the cryptocurrency, the interviews showed.

"Bitcoin's recent bull run looks to be mainly supported by individual investors – ranging from retail to whales – as we have seen evidence of institutions exiting during this rally," said Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at crypto data firm CoinGecko.