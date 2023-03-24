Maritime issues between the Philippines and China remain a "serious concern", a Philippine official has said, as the countries pledged to use diplomacy to resolve differences peacefully during high-level talks.

"Both our countries' leaders agreed that maritime issues should be addressed through diplomacy and dialogue and never through coercion and intimidation," Philippine foreign ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro said on Friday at the opening of bilateral talks on the South China Sea.

The Philippines hosted the first in-person meeting between diplomats from the countries since before the Covid-19 pandemic, amid a flare-up in tensions over what Manila described as China's "aggressive activities" in the South China Sea.

The discussions come two months after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit to China, where President Xi Jinping said he was ready to manage maritime issues "cordially" with Manila.

"Maritime issues are an important part of China-Philippines relations that should not be ignored," China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said.

"In the past years, through friendly dialogue and consultations, the two countries have generally managed and effectively dealt with our differences on maritime issues. And we have also advanced our practical cooperation and our mutual trust," added Sun, who is on a three-day visit to Manila.

Concern over US military presence