POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Hikikomori': Japan government survey finds 1.5 million living as recluses
First official comprehensive probe into the prevalence of recluses — a phenomenon affecting a broad swathe of society, from teens to the elderly — finds that the Covid-19 pandemic has been cited as the main reason for their withdrawal.
'Hikikomori': Japan government survey finds 1.5 million living as recluses
FILE - Reasons for retreating from the country's notoriously conformist and work-focused society range from unemployment to depression or bullying at school or in the workplace. / Reuters
April 5, 2023

Nearly 1.5 million working-age people in Japan are social recluses, according to a new government survey, with a fifth citing the Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason for their withdrawal.

The poll is Japan's first official comprehensive probe into the prevalence of "hikikomori", or "shut-ins" — a phenomenon affecting a broad swathe of society, from teens to the elderly.

Reasons for retreating from the country's notoriously conformist and work-focused society range from unemployment to depression or bullying at school or in the workplace.

Hikikomori range from people who only go out to shop for groceries or to pursue hobbies, to more extreme cases who rarely leave their homes at all, the Cabinet Office survey says.

It found that around two percent of the respondents aged between 15 and 64 had withdrawn from society to some extent, percentages that officials estimate amount to 1.46 million people.

The most common reason respondents gave for their social withdrawal was "quitting jobs" in the survey released last Friday.

Recommended

This was closely followed by the pandemic, which was cited as the main reason by 18 percent of recluses aged 15-39 and 20 pe rcent of those aged 40-64.

"It seems that some people happened to meet our definition of hikikomori because they were discouraged from going outside by Covid and so ended up having less contact with society," Cabinet Office official Koji Naito told AFP news agency on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Office said there was no past data directly comparable to the new figures.

READ MORE:Japan PM Kishida: It's 'now or never' to stop shrinking population

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails
After former FBI chief Comey's indictment, Trump says 'there will be others'
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
By Baba Umar
UN launches deeper inquiry into Trump escalator fiasco
By Sadiq S Bhat