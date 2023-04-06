Ajax's Serbian winger Dusan Tadic is coming under fire for making religiously-bigoted provocation against Feyenoord's Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu during their Wednesday night match in Rotterdam.

The incident was only one of many scenes during Ajax's 2-1 victory match against its bitter rival, Feyenoord.

The episode began when Feyenoord's Muslim players, including team captain Kokcu and Oussama Idrissi from Morocco, came to the touchline to replenish themselves by eating snacks to break their fasts nearly 30 minutes after the kickoff.

As the game was paused, other Feyenoord players also drank water.

In the second half of the match, Tadic brought down Kokcu after a tackle, stepping on the Turkish player's foot to lock horns with him.

Following the tense confrontation between the duo, Tadic made a hand gesture, which was seen as mocking Kokcu's mid-game breaking of his Ramadan fast, turning up the heat in the field.

Kokcu, 22, a Feyenoord regular, also represents Türkiye.

Ajax was visiting Feyenoord on Wednesday, beating the hometown team 2-1 in the Dutch Cup semifinal at Rotterdam's De Kuip Stadium.

With the victory, Ajax booked its spot for the Dutch Cup finals, but not without drawing the ire of Feyenoord and the hometown crowd.