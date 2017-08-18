Turkey, which boasts the second-largest army in NATO, announced last week, on Tuesday, it had inked a deal to buy an S-400 (NATO version SA-21 Growler) missile defence system for $2-3 billion from Russia.

The deal led NATO members to question Turkey's move and what it means for their alliance with NATO.

The parties did not share the details of the S-400 agreement due to its sensitivity. But according to initial agreements, next year Turkey will receive two S-400 missile batteries from Russia and in the next two years will produce two batteries on Turkish soil.

The agreement dates back to November 2016, however, at the end of April 2017, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made it clear that they were in talks with Russia regarding the S-400s and negotiations about joint production and costs have picked up steam since then.

Sergey Chermezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, said Ankara was ready to buy the batteries with a loan provided by Moscow.

The company, Rosoboronexport OJSC, which produces and sells the S-400s, denied disclosing information on the details of the purchase.

Why is Turkey buying S-400s?

First, an air defence system is perceived as a 'must-have' for Turkey. S-400s can defend a large area and can hit targets as far as 250 miles away which can counterbalance threats from the region.

Secondly, Turkey is pursuing a more independent foreign policy through the purchase that aims to protect its airspace and counter threats beyond its borders as conflict rages on in neighbouring Iraq and Syria.

An added bonus for Turkey is that the S-400 is cheaper than other defence systems in the same league.

In 2013, Turkey launched a tender aiming to purchase defence systems. A Chinese company, (CPMIEC), suggested the most affordable price, but America forced Turkey to drop the deal by saying that the company had been sanctioned by the US for alleged missile sales to Iran.

That same year, German and Dutch Patriots (US-made missiles) were deployed to Turkey's Syrian border cities. The systems were removed in 2015 due to the assessment that the threat from Syria was over. Spanish Patriots took their place.

Another reason for the purchase is that the Turkish government made it clear that they have long wanted to develop an indigenous defence technology.

In 2006, Turkey failed to make a deal with American companies to produce joint attack helicopters. The US refused to give Turkey the codes. This purchase will let Turkey acquire "know-how" and allow a transfer of technology.

Turkey does not want to be dependent on Western-originated weapons in the defence industry. Thus, it wants to create diversity in defence as well as in energy.

"They agreed to extend the deployment of the Patriot missile defence system, but as soon as they decided to move the system this leaves Turkey vulnerable to attack and redeployment can take some time, but how could you predict when an attack will take place," Merve Seren, expert for defence systems at SETA Foundation, told TRT World.

Turkey has invested billions of dollars to develop its defence industry and gain independence in domestic arms production. The partnership could boost Turkey's industry and serve the country's goal of diversifying its arms suppliers.

Lastly, the deal also allows Turkey to send a political message to its allies. Policy makers have often said that relations with Russia are not an ultimatum to either NATO or the EU, the actual message of the purchase is to show that Turkey does indeed have alternatives.

What exactly is the S-400?

The S-400 Triumf is Russia's next-generation, most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

It is designed to detect, track and then destroy any machine that poses a threat.

The Triumf is twice as effective as other anti-aircraft missile systems. It can work with 4 different types of missiles with different starting weight and launch range.