Last year, on a writer’s residency in Stuttgart, Germany, I met Fadi, a software engineer from Rahim Yar Khan. He was at the residency as a volunteer hand and was staying in a refugee camp for Syrian migrants arriving in Germany.

In our brief conversation, which lasted for about fifteen minutes, he told me that he came there “like everyone else—on foot.”

His hair was gelled back, and he stood confidently. He told me about the generosity of the locals, the time he's spent visiting families, being invited to dinners and cook-ins.

He showed me pictures on his phone of his trips to a local museum with other Pakistanis in the camp. He told me that things were quite well, they were having a good time, and mentioned that I should drop by at the camp and meet our fellow compatriots.

He struck me as untypical for the image of a refugee or an asylum seeker, or even as somebody who’d risk his life to be there. There was no sense of hurry or desperation. He spoke English comfortably. He was helping out at the residency to make connections which might help him find paid work and a legal work permit.

I visited the camp a week later. It had been setup in a sports center whose large hall had been partitioned—with scaffoldings and white sheets—into accommodation for two hundred people. I was told there were six beds to a room plus cabinets to serve as wardrobes. There was ease and laughter in the atmosphere; children played; mothers ran after them; a lot of the people were on their phones. Most of them were Syrians, most with families.

The first three rooms belonged to a group of Pakistanis who all joined me on a table in the open area. They came over to our table in bunches, shook my hand, and sat around, smiling. When they heard that I was a writer, they wanted to share their stories, the big adventure of their lives, which was always about how they made their way across hazards of the European border.

One of them had come through Russia, where he went on a language course. He had packed a few kilos of channas (roasted chickpeas) because he was told that the journey would involve a great deal of walking. The journey involved not only eight days of walking in the forests in the dark of the night, and drinking water rationed from bottle caps, but also being holed up in a room with sixty other men for forty days.

Another guy had come via Libya on a boat so packed with people that to stand up meant losing your space to sit. He nearly died of thirst at sea before being rescued by a NATO ship.

During the next four months, I got to know a couple of individuals from this group well. One of my friends, nicknamed Bajwa, lived in Greece for eight years. He had legged and hitchhiked his way via Iran, Iraq, Turkey when he was fifteen. He'd had a fight with his family.

“I ran away. I hated my father but I knew either I would kill him or he would kill me.”

What did he do in Europe, I asked.

“I have been everywhere in Europe, it’s great. But the border police in Switzerland is tough to beat,” he said.

“They check everywhere with sniffer dogs.”

He had failed eight times trying to cross into Switzerland. He had been caught from train toilets, the restaurant carriage, hiding behind the luggage. He came closest to escape when he found an empty seat next to a young woman on the train and leaned his head toward her shoulder, pretending to be asleep. The police officer passed on and did not ask for his passport. The woman next to him grew suspicious and asked if he was crossing the border illegally. He told her the truth. She reported him to the police at the next stop where he was detained.

“What do they do when they catch you?” I asked.

“They ask for the identification papers,” he said.

They stamp a fine on the identification papers, which he trashes and gets a new paper under a new name.

He laughs and adds nonchalantly, “This is normal.”