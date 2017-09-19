A highly motivated, nationalist, anti-Islam, far-right party that wants to leave the EU and is hostile to migrants and wants Germany to side with Russia is predicted to enter the German parliament for the first time this month.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), propelled by voters' anger towards Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door policy allowing over a million migrants to enter the country, is set to shock the political scene.

With debates revolving around populist discourse, little attention has been focused on other major issues such as the National Socialist Underground trial – a far-right group accused of a series of racist killings during the 2000s. Nor has much attention focused on the EU's future, the growing racism in society and a host of domestic issues.

The German political establishment has instead chosen to double down and is banking on far-right rhetoric to motivate voters. Increasingly mainstream parties are using language that targets minorities living, working — and even those born — in Germany.

Much has changed since the federal elections were last held in 2013. Racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism — long suppressed in mainstream discourse — have become increasingly normalised.

Attacks on mosques, discrimination towards minorities, as well as far-right content on social media and elsewhere has not been seen at this level for decades. Moreover, the political campaigns of the major parties are fuelling the fire.

Whereas movements such as PEGIDA, which gave birth to the AfD party, were first and foremost in advocating an anti-EU policy, their discourse changed over time to anti-migration, targeting mainly oppressed Syrians fleeing the Assad regime. Anti-migration rhetoric then evolved into anti-Islam policies by directly targeting Muslims living in Germany.

AfD’s policies were condemned by some parties, NGOs and other institutions. Surprisingly, for some, the rise of the AfD was also a significant factor in regional elections. The momentum behind right-wing populist movements spans Le Pen in France, Wilders in Netherlands, Trump in the US, the Vienna-based Freedom Party in Austria and Brexit in the UK.

The success of some may have led to the success of others. Many commentators have suggested that because Le Pen and the Freedom Party in Austria were not able to win, it is proof that the populist tide has reached its high water mark but they are in fact lulling themselves into a false sense of security.

Le Pen basically doubled her father's vote share from 2002 both in number and as a percentage of the electorate. While the Freedom Party in Austria managed to garner more than 46 percent of the popular vote in the 2016 presidential elections. The trend clearly has an upward trajectory.