Türkiye has been at the receiving end of several disinformation campaigns of late, with fake social media handles creating hashtags to spread panic during the February 6 earthquakes and fake news disrupting the relief and rescue efforts during the 2021 wildfires.

As the important May 14 vote is just a few days away, Turkish officials and voters are concerned about social media manipulation impacting the elections.

There have already been signs to suggest that such concerns are not misplaced.

A recent fake news campaign about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health created confusion, and it only subsided after an official statement from the Directorate of Communications for clarity.

Moreover, local news outlets have been reporting about the discovery of six "troll networks" consisting of 121 fake profiles working on behalf of Turkish opposition party the CHP.

These troll armies have been accused of not only spreading disinformation but also inciting hate against ethnic groups while at the same time manipulating perception regarding the integrity of the ballot box.

Social media accounts of these networks were constantly resharing each other's posts, getting more interaction and reaching out to bigger audiences.

The accounts on the networks change their usernames and content concepts periodically to make sure that they are not limited to a single type of audience and spread across the entire network. So, the networks reach different demographic structures.

The troll accounts that advertise various companies also frequently cooperate with illegal betting sites. With the election just around the corner, which is expected to go down to the wire, social media manipulation presents a legitimate threat and deserves to be monitored closely.

Rise of social media