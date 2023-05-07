WORLD
Gun violence in US leaves 14,600 dead so far in 2023: Tracker
As of Saturday, a total of 199 mass shootings have occurred, resulting in the deaths of 521 teens and 93 children.
Wide access to firearms and loose regulations lead to more than 39,000 men, women and children being killed with guns each year in the US, according to Amnesty International. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 7, 2023

A total of 14,600 people have died from gun violence in the US so far in 2023, the Gun Violence Archive said.

A total of 199 mass shootings have occurred as of Saturday.

Of those killed, 521 were teens and 93 were children.

Suicides continue to make up the vast majority of gun deaths, according to the tracker.

While officer-involved shootings left 487 people dead, 515 others died in unintentional shootings.

Texas shooting

The latest mass shooting took place in the US state of Texas.

Eight people were killed Saturday during a mall shooting in Allen, about 48 kilometres north of Dallas. The gunman was also killed by police.

At least seven victims between the ages of 5 to 61 years old were hospitalised with injuries. Three are in critical condition and four are in stable condition, according to officials.

Texas was also hit by another mass shooting late last month when a gunman killed five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-15 rifle in the victims' home in Cleveland on April 28.

The suspected gunman, Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested Tuesday after a four-day manhunt.

SOURCE:AA
