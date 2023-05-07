TÜRKİYE
At least 1.7M attend mass rally in Istanbul for Turkish President Erdogan
With only a week left until Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan draws a massive crowd in Istanbul, where he once served as mayor.
More than 1.7 supporters attended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rally in Istanbul on May 7, 2023. / Photo: AA
May 7, 2023

With less than a week left until Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections, the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a mass rally in Istanbul on Sunday, with at least 1.7 million people in attendance according to official estimates.

Erdogan hailed the massive crowd at the rally and recalled his government's achievements over the last 21 years.

Among them, the Turkish leader said his government has tripled the national income over the past two decades.

"In 21 years, we have provided jobs and food to 21 million people added to our population. We built 10.5 million new houses in 21 years and provided families homes," Erdogan said.

He criticised the Turkish opposition over their inimical rhetoric on homegrown drones and combat drones, and pledged to further enhance the country's defence industry.

On energy, Erdogan recalled the billions of dollars worth of natural gas and oil reserves discovered in the Black Sea and Türkiye's southern Gabar area that have been put at the disposal of the Turkish nation.

Erdogan also said his government is implementing the "Great Istanbul Tunnel Project," which he said "will be the third tube to run through beneath the Sea of Marmara."

"We are preparing Istanbul for the Century of Türkiye, and Istanbul will be the locomotive for the rise of the Century of Türkiye," he added.

The elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
