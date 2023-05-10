Turkish, Russian, Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers have decided to prepare a roadmap for the advancement of Türkiye-Syria relations, according to a joint statement.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria was held on Wednesday in Moscow.

At the meeting, participants exchanged views on efforts to normalise relations between Türkiye and Syria and discussed counter-terrorism, the political processes and humanitarian matters, including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the official declarations issued under the 'Astana Format'," said the statement.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been rocked by over a decade of conflict since pro-democracy protests in 2011.​​​​​​​

Preparing roadmap