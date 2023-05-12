Friday, May 12, 2023

Russia has said that it had repelled Ukrainian attacks along a 95-kilometre (60-mile) stretch of the eastern front near the town of Bakhmut, as an anticipated Ukrainian offensive looms.

The announcement of the apparent large-scale Ukrainian push on Moscow-occupied territory came as Ukraine claimed significant gains in Bakhmut and after Moscow denied that Kiev had made any breakthroughs.

"In the tactical direction of Soledar, the enemy yesterday carried out offensive operations along the entire line of contact, which is more than 95 kilometres long," the defence ministry said.

It added that Ukraine had deployed "more than 1,000 military personnel and up to 40 tanks".

"All the attacks of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled," the defence ministry added.

Follow more updates 👇

1432 GMT - Russian military helicopter crashes over Crimea, two pilots dead

Two Russian pilots were killed when a Russian Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in the annexed peninsula of Crimea, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.

The defence ministry said it believed the reason for the crash was equipment failure, the TASS news agency reported.

The crash occurred at 3:42 pm (1242 GMT) during a training flight, and the helicopter was flying without weapons, news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying in a statement.

An investigation was opened to confirm the cause of the crash, which occurred in the Dzhankoi region of northern Crimea.

1353 GMT - Wagner chief says Russian army 'fleeing' near Bakhmut

The head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said Moscow's conventional army was leaving its positions near the eastern Ukraine hotspot town of Bakhmut.

His comments came just after Russia's defence ministry announced it had redeployed forces around to take up stronger defensive positions north of Bakhmut.

"This is not called regrouping, this is fleeing," Prigozhin said in an audio statement posted on social media.

In a separate video message, Prigozhin said the defence ministry units "simply went fleeing" from positions around north and south of the city.

"The flanks are failing. The front is collapsing" the Kremlin-ally said.

1235 GMT - Russian foreign minister says International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin 'scandalous'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, ignoring state officials' immunity, "scandalous."

"This truly ‘pseudo’ court, which has become an obedient tool in the hands of the Anglo-Saxons, continues to demonstrate political bias, inefficiency, and unprofessionalism," Lavrov said via videoconference to participants at the XI Saint Petersburg International Legal Forum.

He added that the ICC's involvement in conflicts has never aided in the resolution of issues, but rather has escalated them.

"Today, this structure is making new scandalous decisions, including unilaterally expanding the jurisdictional scope. In violation of international law, ignores the immunities of state officials," he said, adding that similar actions had previously caused an acute crisis in the ICC's relations with African countries.

The top Russian diplomat claimed that the “so-called Ukrainian dossier” was openly financed by Great Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Romania, and Japan.

1231 GMT - South Africa summons US ambassador over weapons for Russia allegations

South Africa's foreign ministry summoned the US Ambassador to a meeting over allegations he made a day earlier that the country had provided arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said at a press conference Thursday that South Africa had loaded weapons and ammunition onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near the city of Cape Town in December last year. The arms were then transported to Russia, Brigety said.

“We (the US) are confident that weapons were loaded into that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” Brigety said. He called South Africa's “arming" of Russia “fundamentally unacceptable.”

1200 GMT - Ukraine claims Bakhmut gains despite Russia denial

Ukraine has reportedly recaptured chunks of territory around the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists his army needs more time before launching an expected spring offensive.

"The enemy has suffered great losses of manpower. Our defence forces advanced two kilometres (around one mile) near Bakhmut. We did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement on social media.

But she appeared to play down suggestions that Ukraine had already started a much-anticipated counteroffensive and urged Ukrainians to disregard what she described as Russian disinformation about the situation in and around Bakhmut.

The comments came after another senior Ukrainian military official said this week that Russian forces had dropped back from some areas near Bakhmut after counter attacks by Kiev's forces.

But Russia has denied that Ukraine had made any breakthroughs in the flashpoint city, saying that reports of territorial losses around the city did "not correspond to reality".

Moscow sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to attack other Ukrainian cities. Kiev has said that maintaining the defence of Bakhmut allows Ukraine's military to prepare an expected counteroffensive.

0959 GMT — Kremlin not aware of Vatican peace mission on Ukraine