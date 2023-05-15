Sudan has for the past month been gripped by intense fighting between the army and rival paramilitaries embroiled in a power struggle 18 months after a military coup derailed the country's transition to civilian rule.

Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly a million displaced in the war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

April 15: Fighting begins

On April 15, explosions rock the capital Khartoum. Fighting comes days after the second postponement of the signing of a final deal on returning to civilian rule, due to a disagreement over the integration of the RSF into the regular army.

The paramilitaries and army both accuse each other of attacking first.

The RSF says it controls Khartoum airport, the presidential palace and other key sites. The army, which says it carried out air strikes on RSF bases, insists it is still in charge.

Fighting also erupts in the western region of Darfur -- still reeling from a brutal war that began in 2003 -- where three UN World Food Programme employees are killed.

Civilian leaders in Sudan call for an immediate ceasefire, as do the African Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain, among other countries.

April 22: Rush to evacuate

In the days that follow, countries the world over rush to prepare evacuations of their nationals and those of other countries as the fighting escalates.

On April 22, Saudi Arabia becomes the first country to announce the successful evacuation of civilians from the battle-ravaged country.

Thousands of Khartoum residents also flee the fighting along roads lined with corpses and burned-out military vehicles.

The United States military evacuates US diplomatic personnel from Khartoum. Numerous other countries follow.

April 25: Failed truces, jail break