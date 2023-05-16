Airstrikes and artillery fire intensified sharply across Sudan's capital, residents said, as the army sought to defend key bases from paramilitary rivals it has been fighting for more than a month.

The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered unrest in other areas of Sudan, especially in the western region of Darfur, but is concentrated in Khartoum.

On Tuesday, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate put the death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan at 822 civilians and 3,215 others injured since April 15.

The fighting has also caused a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilise the region, displacing more than 700,000 people inside Sudan and forcing about 200,000 to flee into neighbouring countries.

"The situation is unbearable. We left our house to go to a neighbour's house in Khartoum, escaping from the war, but the bombardment follows us wherever we go," said Ayman Hassan, a 32-year-old resident on Tuesday.

"We don't know what the citizens did to deserve a war in the middle of the houses."

Fighting has surged both in Khartoum and in Geneina, capital of West Darfur, since the two warring parties began talks in Jeddah brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States more than a week ago.