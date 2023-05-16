More than 30 people have been killed in clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria's Plateau State, a local official said.

The region has for years struggled with ethnic and religious violence.

"The incident has affected more than 30 people, they lost their lives," Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication Dan Manjang told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Police said the violence between herders and farmers took place "in various villages" in Bwoi, in Mangu district.

"At about 11:56 AM, a distress call was received," police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said, with a report of gunmen "shooting sporadically".

Security officials were deployed to the area, he said in a statement, where they engaged the "hoodlums" — a term used in Nigeria to describe criminals.

The violence in northwest and central Nigeria has spiralled from tit-for-tat killings into broader criminality, with heavily-armed gangs attacking villages for raids, mass kidnappings and looting.

Multiple fronts