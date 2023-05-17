It is near-certain that 2023-2027 will be the warmest five-year period ever recorded, the United Nations has warned, as greenhouse gases and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring.

There was a 66 percent chance that annual global surface temperatures will exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the years 2023-2027, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.

"There is a 98 percent likelihood that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record," the WMO said, with a range of 1.1C to 1.8C forecasted for each of those five years.

The hottest eight years ever recorded were all between 2015 and 2022, but temperatures are forecast to increase further as climate crisis accelerates.

While this does not mean that the world will permanently exceed the Paris benchmark, "WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency", said the agency's chief Petteri Taalas.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900, and 1.5C if possible.

The global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15C above the 1850-1900 average.

'Uncharted territory'