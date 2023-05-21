WORLD
Several killed, many injured in shootout in northern Mexico
The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada, where people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants.
The motorists, who were participating in a race, were parked on the side of a highway when a group of men got out of a vehicle and opened fire. / Photo: TRT World
May 21, 2023

At least 10 people have been killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California, the municipal government reported.

The attack occurred on Saturday during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada.

Around 2:18 pm local time (2118 GMT), people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, according to reports of 911 calls.

The attack "left nine wounded and 10 people dead," Ensenada authorities said in a statement.

Municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies, arrived at the scene.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.

High homicide rates

Baja California is among the Mexican states with the most intentional homicides, the majority attributed by the government to violence between organised crime groups.

Between January and April, 721 murders were committed there, according to official data.

Baja California and five other states accounted for nearly half of the 9,912 homicides recorded in the country in the same period.

Violence in Mexico has left almost 400,000 dead and tens of thousands disappeared since 2006, when the government deployed a controversial anti-drug offensive with the support of the US and the participation of Mexican armed forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
