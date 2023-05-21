At least 10 people have been killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California, the municipal government reported.

The attack occurred on Saturday during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada.

Around 2:18 pm local time (2118 GMT), people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station, according to reports of 911 calls.

The attack "left nine wounded and 10 people dead," Ensenada authorities said in a statement.

Municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies, arrived at the scene.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.