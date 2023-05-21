Türkiye has "strongly condemned" Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

"We strongly condemn the storming of Al Haram Al Sharif on May 21 by the Israeli Minister of National Security under the protection of Israeli security forces in clear breach of the international law," the The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Entering the Haram Al Sharif area early in the morning with special guards and under the protection of the Israeli forces, Ben-Gvir claimed Israel's ownership of the complex in a video message from the mosque's courtyard.

Ankara called on Israel to "act responsibly, and to put an end to all kinds of provocative actions violating the historical status of Al Haram Al Sharif that is based on the international law."

"It is in no way acceptable that Israeli Government members challenge the historical status of Al Haram Al Sharif in this manner and commit inflammatory and fascistic actions," the Turkish ministry added.

This was the second time Ben-Gvir entered the complex since taking office as national security minister in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last December.