Armenia's prime minister has said that Yerevan is ready to recognise Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, provided that the security of the Armenian population in the region is ensured.

"Armenia recognises Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometres assuming that Azerbaijan is willing to recognise the territorial integrity of Armenia's 29,800 square kilometres. Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometre territory includes Nagorno-Karabakh," Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday during a press conference in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan’s comments came a week after he participated in talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.