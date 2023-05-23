India is "abusing" its presidency of the G20 by holding a tourism conference in the portion of disputed Kashmir it administrates, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told AFP news agency.

"I wish I could say I was surprised, but I think that this is a continuation in what is becoming a norm now, of India's arrogance on the international stage," he told AFP in a Monday interview in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"They're abusing their presidency of the G20 to push their colonial agenda, but if they think that by holding one event in occupied Kashmir they can silence the voice of the Kashmiri people, then I believe that they are truly mistaken."

It is the first diplomatic event in the territory since Pakistan suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India in 2019, when New Delhi imposed direct rule on the part of Muslim-majority Kashmir it administrates and enforced a heavy security lockdown.

Non-G20 member Pakistan rules a smaller part, and says holding the tourism meeting from Monday to Wednesday in the territory violates international law, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The G20 participants - made up of the European Union and the world's 19 top economies - have been "put in a pretty awkward spot", said Bhutto Zardari.

"Those countries who make it a point to remind us and protest how outrageous it is that international law has been violated in Europe: I believe that they should be just as outraged when international law is violated in Kashmir," he said, in a reference to Russia's war with Ukraine.

China has also stood by Pakistan in condemning the meeting to promote tourism in the area - renowned for its lakes, meadows and snow-capped mountains.

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are not sending government representation, while some Western countries have scaled back their presence, according to reports.

Related G20 meeting kicks off in disputed Kashmir sans China, Saudi Arabia, others

'Patient people'

India is attempting to portray what officials have called "normalcy and peace" in the violence-wracked region by inviting the international community to a sprawling, well-guarded venue on the shores of Dal Lake in Srinagar.