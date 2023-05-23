WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN seeks $333M emergency funding for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar
The appeal comes after the UN's food agency says lack of funding has forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.
UN seeks $333M emergency funding for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar
Myanmar's junta has given a death toll of 148 people, mostly from the persecuted Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state. / Others
May 23, 2023

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $333 million in emergency funding for 1.6 million people it said were affected after deadly Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar.

The UN's humanitarian affairs office said on Tuesday that it was seeking $333 million to help provide shelter, medical facilities, food and clean water ahead of the rainy season.

"We are now in a race against time to provide people with safe shelter in all affected communities and prevent the spread of water-borne disease," Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement.

More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar, the statement added, with $122 million sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone.

Balakrishnan later told reporters the United Nations was hoping to receive approval soon to distribute relief to communities in Rakhine.

The appeal comes after the UN's food agency said on Monday that lack of funding had forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.

In Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.

RelatedCyclone Mocha: Over 400 dead, thousands in need of aid in Myanmar's Rakhine
Recommended

Hundreds dead

Myanmar's junta has given a death toll of 148 people, mostly from the persecuted Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state.

Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometres per hour to Myanmar and neighbouring Bangladesh on May 14, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.

The state is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, many of whom live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.

A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the army during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the term Rohingya as "imaginary".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ