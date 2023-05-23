The United Nations has launched an appeal for $333 million in emergency funding for 1.6 million people it said were affected after deadly Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar.

The UN's humanitarian affairs office said on Tuesday that it was seeking $333 million to help provide shelter, medical facilities, food and clean water ahead of the rainy season.

"We are now in a race against time to provide people with safe shelter in all affected communities and prevent the spread of water-borne disease," Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement.

More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar, the statement added, with $122 million sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone.

Balakrishnan later told reporters the United Nations was hoping to receive approval soon to distribute relief to communities in Rakhine.

The appeal comes after the UN's food agency said on Monday that lack of funding had forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.

In Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.