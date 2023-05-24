WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Clashes regularly erupt between the two Central Asian countries due to disputes over border demarcation and access to water.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two countries. / Photo: AP
May 24, 2023

Kyrgyzstan has said it had reached an agreement with Tajikistan not to use drones over their common border, in a rare deal between the historic rivals.

The heads of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province and Tajikistan's northern Sughd province agreed on Wednesday not to use drones in the border areas, said a statement from the Kyrgyz president's envoy in the Batken province.

The heads of the two regions also discussed maintaining stability on the border and ensuring public safety, among other issues, the statement said.

Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two mountainous countries.

RelatedNew border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan turns deadly

Constant tension

Recommended

Kyrgyzstan said the two sides had also agreed for border villages to solve issues of irrigation "between themselves."

The Tajik side, in a statement from the regional administration of Sughd, noted the need for the joint use of water resources but did not mention the agreement on drones.

Border disputes have dogged the former Soviet republics through their three decades of independence. Part of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border is still to be demarcated.

The result has been constant tension over access to transport routes and resources, particularly over water in farming regions.

The two countries are members of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

RelatedKyrgyz-Tajik conflict: UN urges for dialogue as death toll rises to 71
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine