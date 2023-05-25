WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cambodia court affirms disqualification of main opposition party from polls
The disqualification of Candlelight Party over technical issue means the party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for more than 38 years, will run largely unopposed in the July polls.
Cambodia court affirms disqualification of main opposition party from polls
Supporters of the opposition Candlelight Party wave flags as they take part in a campaign event in 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
May 25, 2023

Cambodia's Constitutional Council has affirmed the decision to disqualify the country's leading opposition party from participating in the general elections in July.

The Candlelight Party, a weakened reincarnation of a popular opposition party that was dissolved in 2017, was disqualified from the July election 10 days ago over an issue with its registration paperwork.

The decision announced on Thursday means the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) will run largely unopposed.

The general elections scheduled on July 23 will be held to elect members of the National Assembly.

The tribunal' s president Chhun Lim at a press conference said the appeal was deemed not legal and the decision was final.

The Candlelight Party was disqualified from the election on May 15 for submitting a registration document that was a photocopy rather than an original.

RelatedCambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason
Recommended

Rights groups have expressed outrage over what they call an attempt by Prime Minister Hun Sen to crush his democratic opposition. He has ruled Cambodia for more than 38 years and is considered as Asia's longest-serving leader.

Officials from the Candlelight Party could not immediately be reached for comment on the tribunal's decision.

Just over a year old, Candlelight was the only party running against Hun Sen's ruling CPP, since the 2017 dissolution of its popular rival, the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Scores of former CNRP members have been detained or convicted of crimes, many in absentia having fled into exile.

Hun Sen has previously said the CPP will dominate politics for up to 100 years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ