Last November, Germany's constitutional court overturned the 2021 Berlin state elections and ordered a re-run, citing the organisational chaos reported at hundreds of polling stations around the city.

The presiding judge said that the decision had to be taken because of the “frequency and gravity” of the mistakes and the “serious systemic flaws” in the preparations that could have altered the election result.

The chaos entailed ballot papers running out in some polling stations while the wrong candidates were listed on many. In some cases, ballot papers were hastily photocopied, and in some places, polling stations had to be closed during the day or remained open longer than the stipulated time.

The fiasco of the 2021 elections led many to call for international election observers for the second round, which, however, never materialised.

But confidence in German democracy has been on the wane since.

A recent survey published by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research suggests that four out of five citizens see democratic values in German as increasingly at risk compared to five years ago.

Nearly 85 percent of those surveyed see it as the task of the federal government to work even harder for a vibrant and robust democracy.

However, for nearly 25 percent of Germany’s population, which comes from a migrant background, other clear and present dangers add to the fast-eroding confidence in German democracy.

Nojustice

Late last year, a 64-year-old man of African descent who has schizophrenia died after police allegedly used excessive force while trying to move him from a shelter for the homeless to a psychiatric hospital.

The victim’s supervisor alleged that one police officer pressed down his knee on the victim’s neck, choking him, which resulted in the patient slipping into a coma and dying three weeks later.

Just over six months later, the public prosecutor closed the case finding no evidence of misconduct, “neither intentional nor negligent” on the part of the 12 police officers involved. The public prosecutor, however, admitted that none of the police officers involved had been questioned.

The director of a victim counselling service said that investigations are often dropped within a few months, and the victims are frequently blamed for their own deaths, whether by asphyxiation or gunshot.

Stories like these cast dread in the hearts of ethnic minorities in Germany, leading to fast dissipating confidence in the police force and the prosecution service.

READMORE: German police accused of ‘racist violence’ over Black man’s death

Rise of the far-right

Predictions made by a prominent anti-fascist activist – the son of a former Nazi general – about Germany slipping into fascism should its economy slide are fast coming true.