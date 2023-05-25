WORLD
Israel allocates $1B for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
The amount will cover upgrading existing roads between Jewish settlements and other projects in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2023

Israel has said it allocated nearly a billion US dollars to increase settlement activities across the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli minister.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported late Wednesday that according to an agreement between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, some $941 million (3.5 billion Israeli shekels) will be the state budget for the settlement projects and its infrastructure upgrading.

It added that the amount would cover upgrading roads connecting settlements with each other as well as building new ones, roads in and around occupied East Jerusalem and other projects in the settlements.

On Wednesday, the Israeli coalition government approved the proposed budget of about $132 billion (484 billion shekels) for 2023 and about $140 billion (514 billion shekels) for 2024.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories are considered illegal.

SOURCE:AA
