A mosque in the central German city of Goettingen has received a threatening letter with a Swastika and other neo-Nazi symbols, according to officials.

Mehmet Ibrahimbas, chairman of the mosque association, said on Thursday the letter contained racist and Islamophobic language and had the neo-Nazi alias “NSU 2.0.”

“Our mosque community and Muslims in Goettingen are worried due to the continued threats of violence,” he said, adding that it was the second threatening letter they received in several months.

In September last year, unidentified suspects also painted a swastika on the wall of the mosque, which is run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB.

“NSU 2.0” refers to the National Socialist Underground, a neo-Nazi terror group uncovered in 2011 that murdered 10 people and carried out bomb attacks targeting immigrants.

Surge in Islamophobic hate crimes